Ghost names Harambee Stars squad for Comoros qualifiers





Harambee Stars head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has named his squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) against Comoros scheduled for next month.

The first leg will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11 while the second leg is slated for November 15 in Comoros.

Little-known Mathew Olake, who is based in Canada is the surprise inclusion in Mulee’s 40-man provisional squad.

The winger is currently unattached but was most recently in the books of Vancouver Island Soccer League side Lakehill.

Sofapaka captain Elli Asieche is among the new local-based stars called up alongside Moses Mudavadi, Peter Thiong’o (Kakamega Homeboyz), Robert Mboya, Boniface Muchiri (Tusker) and Daniel Sakari and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks).

Gor Mahia teenage sensation Benson Omala will also be looking to impress Mulee in the striking department that has on form Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Egypt-based John Avire.

Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez and Zesco United defender David “Calabar” Owino are also back in the team having missed out on a call-up since last year’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

The squad will be trimmed to a lean unit of just 20 players before the back to back qualifiers against Comoros who lead Group G with four points while Kenya is second with just two points after drawing against Egypt and Togo.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday October 28 while their foreign-based counterparts will report on November 2.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya).

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).