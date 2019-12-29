Ghost Mulee promises Sh5k for missing sunglasses

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Ghost Mulee has promised to reward Sh5,000 to anyone who helps him recover his missing sunglasses.

Also a famed radio and TV presenter, a seemingly concerned Mulee made the plea on Instagram.

He explained the missing sunglasses were “dropped” when he was touring the countryside to grace a football tournament organised by his co-radio presenter Joshua Ogidi Oyoo aka Gidi Gidi.

And for full measure, Mulee also posted a picture of himself alongside his better half while donning the gear.

“Good people of Kanyamua yesterday I dropped my sunglasses at Gidi Gidi Cup finals. Anybody who can get them a reward of Sh5000 awaits him/her,” wrote Mulee.

Even though the actual cost of the sunglasses could not be established, Mulee is a well-known person of means.

He is also known for his football punditry on Supersport and remembered for nurturing Harambee Stars forward Micheal Olunga at his Liberty Academy as well as making millions of shillings in development fees from the player’s transfer to Gor Mahia, IF Djurgardens in Sweden and eventually to China.

Mulee has also had a football career.

He won the continental title with Kenya Breweries (now known as Tusker FC) back in 1994, and is remembered as the last local coach to lead Harambee Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 2004.