Ghanaian Owusu to sue ‘broke’ Gor Mahia at Fifa

Gor Mahia's Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu who had been detained in a Nairobi hotel over accrued bills. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu has threatened to drag Gor Mahia to Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber over a pay-dispute.

Speaking to Nairobi News from his home country, an angry Owusu claims not once during his five-month stint with the Kenyan champions did the club did not pay him his monthly salary. He is demanding Sh2.6 million in accrued salaries, bonuses, and signing-on fees.

“Ever since I came there (to Nairobi), they have not paid me my salary. Not even a penny. Were my services to the club free? I have been engaging chairman Ambrose Rachier and even Team Manager Jolawi Obondo on how to get my money but it has been one lie after another and that is why I have decided to take up the case with FIFA,” the midfielder claimed.

The well-built midfielder also shared with Nairobi News a screenshot conversation with Gor team Manager Jolawi Obondo in which he demands his full pay.

“For the past five months I have not received any money and it is not fair. Please find something better to tell me or else I will take actions through my lawyer,” wrote Owusu in one of the unanswered chats.

The Ghanaian import joined Gor Mahia in January of 2020 and was able to nail a starting berth under the then Coach Steven Polack. He even featured in the last “Mashemeji” derby against arch-rivals AFC Leopards in March which K’Ogalo won by a solitary goal.

Polack and Owusu had earlier worked together when the coach handled Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko during the 2018 season.

Owusu threat of taking Gor to Fifa comes a few days after the continental body recently ordered K’Ogalo to pay Tanzanian footballer Dickson Ambundo Sh1.3 million in accrued remuneration and interest with 45 days. The world body further ruled K’Ogalo wouldn’t be allowed to register new players until it pays Ambudo who joined Tanzanian Premier League side Dodoma Jiji.

Polack has also reportedly filed a case at Fifa after the club defaulted on paying him his severance package.