Gang rape: Rugby 7s star faces arrest for skipping court date

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kenya Sevens star Alex Olaba for failing to go to court for a judgment, in a case in which he is accused of raping a woman in 2018.

Olaba, who has been charged alongside fellow Kenya Sevens player Frank Wanyama, failed to show up in court for the second time.

The two are accused of gang-raping a woman identified as W.A on February 11, 2018 at Seefa Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi.

They were released from police custody after posting cash bails of Sh500,000 each.