Fully settled Nondi now targets Georgian league title





Former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi is hoping to win the Georgian League title with his side Dila Gori this season.

The team has been on top of the league standings for a while but dropped to third after losing 1-0 to Locomotive Tbilisi on Monday, a game that Nondi that played until the final whistle.

Even With the first leg now over, Nondi is still convinced they can win the title this year.

“We have a good team and we have done well so far. We really want to win the league and if we keep working hard I am sure we can achieve that,” Nondi told Nairobi News.

“Personally, I would like to make the step up to play football at the highest level in Europe in the near future and I have to keep working hard to achieve that,” he added.

IN GOOD SHAPE

Nondi moved to Georgia in 2017, initially joining Kolkheti Poti but impressed and moved to Dila Gori a year later.

He says he is now happy and fully settled in the country.

“At first it was not an easy process to adapt, I was far from home. I was not in good shape, but with the help of teammates, friends and the coach, I was able to do it. I did not get in good shape in Dila, but I was growing and developing everyday. You have not seen my best side yet,” he said in a recent interview with leading Georgian portal Fanebi.

BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY

“We are in a good position and every player puts in a lot of hard work. If you believe in yourself, you will achieve everything and this fighting spirit comes down from the coaches to the players.”

“Batumi is my favourite place because of the sea and the environment is very cool. I think what Georgia and Kenya have in common is that they are both very friendly towards tourists and like to show their beautiful country to others.”

“I believe there is a reason behind every step a player takes. For me, coming to Georgia was the right decision and sooner or later, a lot of good things will happen,” he concluded.