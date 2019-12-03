Join our WhatsApp Channel
Fresh twist to football politics as disputes tribunal cancels FKF elections

By David Kwalimwa December 3rd, 2019 1 min read

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has cancelled Football Kenya Federation elections which were set for Saturday.

In a ruling, which was delivered on Tuesday afternoon, the tribunal chairman, John Ohaga, said there wasn’t enough public participation on the elections.

He also said that FKF’s Electoral Board was not properly constituted as Elynah Shiveka isn’t eligible to sit on it.

Ohaga also cancelled the branch elections which were conducted last week.

