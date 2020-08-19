French, Spanish sides eye Olunga

Kenyan international Michael Olunga celebrates his goal for Kashiwa Reysol against Nagoya Grampus in a J1 League match on Saturday at the Toyota Stadium. PHOTO | COURTESY

French side Lens have joined the chase for Kenyan forward Micheal Olunga.

Relegated Spanish team Espanyol is also believed to be interested in taking the lead Harambee Stars forward back to Spain.

Olunga previously had a stint at Girona in Spain’s top-flight football.

Similarly, Turkish club Besiktas has also shown interest in the youngster for the past month.

But Lens, which recently gained promotion to French top tier league, is seemingly ahead in the queue.

“The workforce reinforcement operation is continuing at RC Lens. The Nordeste club, which has been promoted to Ligue 1, wants to make a thunderous comeback. Azor Matusiwa is the priority (signing) in midfield and Micheal Olunga is wanted to lead the attack,” Africa top Sports reports.

Olunga has been in sublime form for Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol over the past year.

He was the standout player for Kenya at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt scoring twice in the 3-2 win over Tanzania and also went on to score 28 times, including seven goals in the same match, in Japan’s second-tier league to aid his team secure promotion to the top-flight.

The former Tusker and Gor Mahia player has since scored ten goals in nine games in the top-flight. He is the leading scorer in the division.