French footballer who stole teammate’s Sh9 million watch sacked by his club

A French footballer has been sacked by French Ligue 1 club Nice for publicly confessing and apologizing for stealing a teammate’s Sh9 million watch.

In a bizarre explanation, Lamine Diaby-Fadiga says he was tempted to pick Kasper Dolberg’s costly gadget on September 16 out of ‘jealousy’ because his teammate dislodged him from the first team.

Fadiga also said he arrived at the decision to steal out of ‘frustration’ following a spell on the sidelines owing to injury.

“My actions were not taken out of an appetite to gain something from it, but out of disappointment, frustration and feeling discredited. Of course, I am only 18 but my age excuses nothing,” Fadiga explained.

“I was unfortunately injured for several months. That affected me mentally and my difficult situation contrasted starkly the success and aura of Kasper, my teammate. I took it out on him without having any reason to do so, maybe a bit because of jealousy. Instead of trying to battle on the pitch to provide him with competition for places. I reacted stupidly,” he said.

APOLOGY

“I would like to apologize to the fans and I owned up to what I had done to Kasper. I also took on the responsibility of reimbursing my teammate fully.”

Nice, managed by Arsenal and France legend Patrick Vieira, also released a statement in relation to the incident.

“Following the confession of the player, the club made the decision to break the contract of the attacker, with immediate effect,” the club said.

Nice and Dolberg are expected to drop the criminal investigation into the matter and Diaby-Fadiga has confirmed he will attempt to kick-start his career at Ligue 2 side Paris FC.