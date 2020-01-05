Francis Kahata, Simba teammates on the receiving end following draw with Yanga

Outspoken Simba spokesperson Haji Manaja has blasted Francis Kahata and his teammates for not doing enough to win Saturday’s exciting derby versus cross-town rivals Yanga.

With an estimated 60,000 fans in attendance at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the two teams shared the spoils in a Tanzanian Premier League match which ended 2-2.

“Our players have let us down. Our opponents (Yanga) are not paid on time, our bonuses and allowances are far better, they do not even reside in camp before matches. But then when you look at the game, our opponents have a far better fighting spirit, this is unacceptable,” Manara vented out after the game.

Kahata and Meddie Kagere, who previously played together at Gor Mahia, combined to score the opening goal for Simba.

“It was a tough game and we should have won but at times you have to accept the result and hope for the better. Playing a derby is not easy,” said Kahata.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars custodian Farouk Shikalo was also instrumental for Yanga, masterminding a string of crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

Following the result, Simba maintains top spot in the 20-team table with 35 points after 14 rounds of matches. Yanga is fourth with 25 points from 12 matches behind Azam and Coastal Union who are tied on 26 points each.