Four players dropped from Harambee Stars Afcon camp

Harambee Stars players training at the French Rugby Federation training facility in Paris on June 10, 2010. POTO | COURTESY

Midfielder Christopher Mbamba headlines the list of four players dropped from the Harambee Stars squad set to do duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Other players released from the national football team’s camp which is currently camping in the French capital Paris is defender Brian Mandela and Clifton Miheso.

Sweden-based Mbamba was called by Stars coach Migne despite not having featured for the national team before.

He was born in Zimbabwe to a Namibian father and Kenyan mum but has lived most of his life in Sweden.

UNSPECIFIED INJURY

He enjoyed a stint in England’s third tier side Port Vale. He is reported to be struggling with an unspecified injury.

South Africa-based defender Mandela was released after getting injured in camp during training a session on Monday. Migne confirmed he has a knee injury.

Migne assembled a squad of 27-players to his French camp but tournament organisers only allow him to register 23 for the continental showpiece set for Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Nairobi News is yet to establish the fourth player dropped from the team’s camp.

Stars are set to head to Madrid on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s final international friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.