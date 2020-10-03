Former Sofapaka midfielder Teddy Osok signs for Kitwe United

Wazito's Teddy Osok (left) vies for the ball with Abdul Wahab of FC Talanta during a past National Super League match at Camp Toyoyo grounds. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Former Wazito FC midfielder Teddy Osok was on Thursday unveiled by his new club Kitwe United which was recently promoted to the Zambian Super League.

Defensive midfielder joins Kitwe on a one-year contract having recently parted ways with Kenyan Premier League (KPL) moneybags Wazito FC.

Osok said the move is a great chance for him the to rebuild his career.

“I was very angry after I left Wazito, a club I gave my all. I was depressed and almost giving up. Kitwe offered me this opportunity. I am glad it worked out in the end,” he said.

NEW CHALLENGE

“I’m very happy to join the club. It is an exciting new challenge in the Zambia Super League (ZSL). I have been here for a few weeks and the club has an amazing project that I’m eager to take part in and help it achieve its target this coming season,” he added.

Kitwe United was promoted to the Zambian Super League (ZSL) this season alongside Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles.

Osok has previously played for Gor Mahia Youth, KCB, Sofapaka and Wazito. He has also been capped by the junior national teams, Harambee Stars Under 20 and Under 23.