Former Leopards vice-chairman dies in horrifying road accident

AFC Leopards fraternity is mourning the sudden death of its former vice-chairman Felix Shitsama.

The football administrator breathed his last on Saturday following a grisly road accident at Timboroa, in Uasin Gishu County, along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the Kenyan Premier League club said in a statement.

Nairobi News understands Shitsama was travelling with three relatives, including his brother and sister in a private car ,when the accident occurred.

“He was heading to a funeral. It was foggy at the time and the car swerved and hit another lorry. The rest survived with monitor injuries,” said former club treasurer, Oliver Napali, who is a close friend to the deceased.

Shitsama’s body has been taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret, awaiting post-mortem and funeral arrangements.

FAMILY OF THE DECEASED

Shitsama is remembered for his no-nonsense style of leadership during his three-year stint at the helm of Leopards, including striving to maintain discipline at the club.

He served as the club chairman during his final six months in office after then Leopards chairman, Dan Mule, took a sabbatical.

Until the time of his death, Shitsama worked at the Customs Department of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The deceased leaves behind a wife and son.