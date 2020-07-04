Former Ingwe coach lands new team in Rwanda

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo was on Friday unveiled as the new Gasogi United coach barely a day after he parted ways with Rwandan giants Rayon Sports.

Mbungo joined Rayon Sports in February after leaving Ingwe due to financial difficulties but he was only in charge of four matches before coronavirus halted the Rwanda Premier League and other leagues globally. He won three and drew one.

With his contract lapsing in June and Rayon Sports reportedly facing financial problems, Mbungo was always on the lookout for new opportunities. He, however, explains that the team informed him they would not be renewing his contract.

“Rayon told me they are not going to renew my contract. Then I received a call from Gasogi. We talked for a few minutes and agreed on anything. My focus is here now. It is a newly promoted team but very ambitious. We want to win things here,” he told Nairobi News.

Interestingly, Rayon Sports have also moved in swiftly and appointed immediate former Gasogi United coach Guy Bukasa to take over from Andre Casa Mbungo.

Mbungo recently expressed his desire to return to Kenya to coach in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) adding that he has some “unfinished business” in the country.