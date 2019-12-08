Former Ingwe coach describes Kenyan Premier League as ‘potato’ competition

Former AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic has referred to the Kenyan Premier League as a ‘potato’ competition.

In a series of rants on his new Twitter handle, the controversial trainer also says his other former team Free State Stars of South Africa is a ‘village’ club that lacks ambition.

RELEGATED

The Serbian coach also appeared to take issue with journalists who consistently refer to him as the person who relegated Free State Stars to the second tier South African league.

“I see haters enjoy to mention my relegation with Free State Stars. I didn’t relegate a team from a potato league like Botswana League and Kenyan Premier League. And not with Kaizer Chiefs but a small village club without supporters, owners with ambition and top players,” Kavazovic explained.

His choice of words will certainly not go down well with football fans in the continent.

Kavazovic has endured a tough spell in African football.

FORCED TO RESIGN

He won the league title with Botswana’s Township Rollers in his first job on the continent and went on to lead the team to the group stage of the Caf Africa Champions League.

He quit the club and joined AFC Leopards at the start of 2018, only to controversially dump the Kenyan giants a few weeks later without taking charge of a competitive game.

He would resurface in South Africa to oversee Free State Stars’ relegation, before making a return to Botswana, at Gaborone United.

But that spell lasted a few months as he was last week literally chased from the stadium by fans and forced to resign following a spate of poor results.