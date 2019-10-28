Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson applauds court ruling

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson has welcomed the court’s decision to award him Sh55 million for unlawful dismissal.

But Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa says he is not satisfied with this ruling and will appeal.

Williamson was sacked by Mwendwa in 2016 and replaced by Stanley Okumbi.

The Scot moved to the Labour Court and filed a case, whose ruling was made last Friday.

“Out of respect for the judiciary service and Kenyan football, I will not talk much, but justice has been done,” Williamson told Nairobi News.

Mwendwa, on his part, is still seeking justice.

“Williamson has been in court for four years. He has an open contract. (We had a problem with the fact that) he had never been paid any salary in his account. He told the court that he had been paid Sh15 million in the house of the former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya. There is no proof of that payment. He didn’t have a work permit. No NHIF, no NSSF,” Mwendwa said.

Mwendwa is separately staring at another decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausenne to award another former Harambee Stars coach namely Adel Amrouche Sh108 million for – you guessed it right – unfair dismissal.