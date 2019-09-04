Former Governor Akaranga declares interest in FKF presidency

Former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has announced his intention to contest for Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) presidency in the national elections set for between now and February next year.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on Wednesday, the 60-year-old promised to work with the government, corporate and other stakeholders to improve the standards of football in the country, if elected to office.

Akaranga cited Harambee Stars recent home defeat to Tanzania in the 2021 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers as proof that the standards of the game are dwindling.

“Our fans were very disappointed when we got beaten at home by Tanzania,” said Akaranga.

“And our clubs and players are all suffering because there is no money. I am going to work with the government to ensure we enact a law that enables all profit-making companies in the country to sponsor sports and football as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR),” he said.

Akaranga, who lost the Vihiga gubernatorial position to Wilberforce Otichillo during the 2017 general elections, says his love for football commenced during his stint as an administrator at Barclays Bank in 1984.

FOOTBALL CLUB

He helped found the institution’s football team which rose through the ranks to compete in the top-flight league.

“I was also the only governor who started a County Football team. Currently, I own Vihiga Bullets which competes in the National Super League,” he outlined his contribution to the game.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa has also announced his intention to run for a second and final four-year term.

About 80 delegates, drawn from Counties, football teams, plus representatives of referees, supporters and women football are expected to participate in the elections.