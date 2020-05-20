Former Gor Mahia midfielder Rama Salim eager to make his comeback

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Rama Salim has hinted at a comeback in professional football after seating out for almost two seasons.

Salim, who was last in the books of Slovakian side MFK Topolcany, is currently based in Dubai.

KNEE INJURY

He explained to Nairobi News that he took a sabbatical to heal from a career-threatening knee injury.

“I tore ligaments in my left knee during my last stint at Topolcany and I had to take a break from football for a while to heal. I am now okay and looking forward to a return into action after the Covid-19 situation cools down,” he said.

“I am a free agent and open to offers – be it in Kenya, UAE, or Europe. I don’t have many options at the moment, I just want to get back to football and I am open to discussing any offers available,” he added.

FOND MEMORIES

Salim also shared some fond memories of his time at Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

“The best thing about playing for Gor Mahia is the fan base. They know how to cheer on the team and intimidate the opponents and I really used to like that. City Stadium was our fortress and the fans made playing football there enjoyable,” he said.

Salim has urged football leaders in Kenya to be accountable and transparent saying that is key to win back the confidence of fans and other key partners.