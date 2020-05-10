Former Gor Mahia driver buried in Homa Bay

Long-serving Gor Mahia driver Patrick Osewe ‘Agwambo’ was on Sunday laid to rest at his home in Kanyipir village, Karachuonyo constituency, Homa Bay County.

The burial was however attended by few people who wore face masks, sanitized and adhered to other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Normally such a burial would have been attended by K’Ogalo fans in their thousands clad in club’s green and white jerseys, but that was not the case.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo and forward Boniface Odhiambo led K’Ogalo’s fraternity in mourning Osewe who served the club diligently for eight years.

Omondi read the condolences on behalf of the club officials and players, praising the late Osewe for his commitment and dedication to his job and a friend to many within the club.

Top club officials however didn’t attend the burial due to the current ban on travelling in and out of Nairobi.

Osewe, who died on May 7, 2020 after long illness, is survived by one wife and two children aged aged 13 and eight years old.