Former AFC Leopards coach chased by fans

Former AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic has resigned as coach of Gaborone United in Botswana days after he was reportedly forced to flee from a football stadium while inside the boot of a car to escape the wrath of his club’s fans.

The Serbian tactician made his name in African football while handling top-flight Botswana side Township Rollers years ago but has failed to replicate that kind of form at United during his second working stint in the country.

Things took a turn for the worse following Sunday’s loss to Jwaneng Galaxy. Media reports indicate angry fans bayed for his blood and wanted to manhandle the Serbian, who had to be escorted out of the stadium in a police vehicle.

United then announced that the coach had resigned on Tuesday afternoon. “This serves to inform the football fraternity that our coach, Nikola Kavazovic, has resigned with immediate effect,” read a statement in part.

Kavazovic has struggled since quitting Leopards in August 2018.

He left the Kenyan Premier League club a day before the start of the league season claiming he was heading back home to take care of a relative who was ‘unwell’ and never returned, only to resurface at South African club Free State Stars weeks later.

But his stint in South Africa was also short-lived as he led the club to relegation and was sacked shortly after. His next stop was back in Botswana, at United.