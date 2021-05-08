Uhuru, Odinga condole with Ole Magelo family





President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led in sharing their condolences with the family of former AFC Leopards Alex Ole Magelo.

Magelo breathed his last at a Nairobi hospital on Saturday.

He is reported to have been receiving treatment for Covid-19 related complications for the past week.

His death was confirmed by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

“Death has robbed us of a brave and dependable man, philanthropist, football administrator, politician, and a dedicated public servant whose wit in matters of society enabled him to rub shoulders with the high and mighty in this country at different stages of his life. I wish his dear wife, Lucy Muthoni Magelo, his entire family, the people of Kajiado and Narok and Kenyans at large; God’s strength to overcome the grief that comes with this untimely loss,” said Ole Lenku.

“I have lost a steadfast and reliable friend. Kenya has lost a patriot, a great football enthusiast, and official. May God comfort Magelo’s family and the Maa nation,” mourned Odinga.

“He was a gentleman and a sports enthusiast who mentored very many young people through football to become great men and women in our country. Many remember Ole Magelo for the good work he did as chairman of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

“During his time at the club, Leopards experienced positive growth, and arguably their best position in a decade. His contribution to the game cannot be underestimated,” added Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa

A few days ago, reports suggested on social media that he’d passed on. But that was now the case, then. Magelo served as Nairobi County Speaker and Leopards chairman for two different stints.

He also expressed interest in contesting for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in 2020 but didn’t make it to the ballot.