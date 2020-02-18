Join our WhatsApp Channel
Football-loving dog invades the pitch and causes brief match stoppage – VIDEO

By Nahashon Musungu February 18th, 2020 1 min read

A video has been shared online showing the moment a stray dog held up play during a football match after invading the pitch and ‘taking possession’ of the match ball.

The minute-long video shows the white dog running into the pitch towards where one team is preparing to take a free kick.

It then takes over the ball and starts playing with it to the amusement of the players, referee and fans.

Repeated efforts by the players to repossess the ball and send the dog off the pitch – including distracting it with the ball – prove futile.

One player even rolls the ball off the pitch and the dog gives chase, only for it to return to the pitch.

Ultimately, the dog is carried off the pitch to safety by one player before play resumes.

