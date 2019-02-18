Football legend Joe Kadenge moved from ICU ward





Ailing football legend Joe Kadenge has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward to the general ward as he continue to recover from stroke.

Kadenge was admitted at Nairobi Hospital last Wednesday after he suffered stroke when he learnt of the death of his daughter in the United States.

Kadenge’s daughter, Everlyn Wanjiku Kadenge passed away in the States after a short illness. She was buried on Monday.

Mr Kadenge’s brother John Anzara said that the man popularly known with the ‘Kadenge na mpira’ phrase has taken giant steps in his recovery.

“He has been handled well by the doctors since he was admitted and now he is in good spirits. The doctor has told us that he will be discharged in the next few days,” said Mr Anzara.

SUPPORT SPORTS LEGENDS

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to the government to support Kenya’s ailing sports legends who cannot afford expensive medical care.

He said the government, through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), can widen its scope to support more ailing sports legends who are not in a position to raise such hospital bills in the country.

“I would like to appeal to NHIF to support more of our sports legends who cannot afford medical bills in the country which you all know is very expensive,” said Mr Mudavadi on Monday.

The former deputy prime minister said that the intervention from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who instructed NHIF to give medical cover to the football legend, is what has saved the ailing legend so far.

“Mr Kadenge is showing signs of recovery and this is good news. We wish him well and I wish to say that we will stand with the family at this trying time,” he said.

President Kenyatta visited Mr Kadenge in January 2017 at his house in Mariakani Estate in South B where he not only donated Sh2 million in cash to offset Kadenge’s medical bill at the time, but also granted him and his wife full insurance cover.