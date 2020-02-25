Football coach banned for six months for dropping his pants in wild celebration

A football coach in Zanzibar has been slapped with a six-month ban following his wild and unconventional celebration on the touchline.

Coach Mani Gamera of Miembeni was filmed pulling down his trousers in the wake of what appears to have been an emotional win over his former employers.

The authorities have also ordered Gamera to pay a Sh20,000 fine for his troubles at the end of the match against Jangombe.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a passionate Gamera jogging on the running track, thumping his chest, pumping his fist, thrusting forward before dropping his pants.

In Zanzibar, Miembeni coach Mani Gamera has been suspended for 6 months and fined around $200 after his celebrations in his side’s 1-0 win over his former employers.pic.twitter.com/yFdX8yagBS — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 24, 2020

“They rejected me by calling me an ape. Today the ape has taken off their clothes. And there’s nothing they can do about it. I’m their husband and I am their dad,” the coach is reported to have said, in a bid to justify their actions.

Security intervened even as he continued to dance and party with his players, who lifted him shoulder high.