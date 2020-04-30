Football chaos: KPL rubbishes FKF move to declare Gor Mahia champions

Kenya football was on Thursday evening plunged into chaos after the Kenyan Premier League rubbished a move by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to prematurely end the 2019/20 season.

What this means now is that Gor Mahia may have to put a hold to their title celebrations.

Mwendwa announced via Twitter on Thursday that table-toppers K’Ogalo had won the league title because the coronavirus pandemic had forced the federation to cancel the league season.

He also declared City Stars champions of the second-tier National Super League and congratulated them on attaining promotion to the top-flight.

But KPL’s chief Executive Jack Oguda has stopped Mwendwa in his tracks claiming in a letter that his office is mandated by law and a ruling from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to manage the league and that a decision on what happens needed to be agreed upon.

Oguda also reminded Mwendwa that the SDT had also recently ruled that his term of office, alongside that of the National Executive Committee (NEC) had ended.

On Wednesday, FKF general secretary Barry Otieno explained that it was impossible to continue with the league season considering the government’s dusk to dawn curfew and an order by Sports CS Amina Mohamed to close all Sports facilities.