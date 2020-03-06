FKF suspends player for assaulting match official

Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nairobi County Branch has banned Reuben FC player Elijah Nyamwezi after he was caught on camera assaulting a match official during the much hyped Mukuru Derby against Creative Hands FC at the Vision Grounds.

The match, played on Sunday March 1, 2020 ended 6-2 in favour of Creative Hands.

In the video that went viral on social media, Nyamwezi is seen punching the center referee after he was yellow carded. He was subsequently shown another yellow card and sent off.

In a communique signed by FKF Nairobi East Secretary General Dickson Doyo, Reuben FC has also been asked to surrender the player’s license card.

“The player is not allowed to feature in any of the FKF organized leagues or sanctioned activities until the case is heard and determine, failure to which disciplinary actions shall be taken against any club that will violate the directives,” reads the circular in part.

Internationally, Monaco winger Gelson Martins was recently banned for six months for pushing a referee.

The player was incensed after Tiemou Bakayoko was sent off in the club’s Ligue 1 loss to Nimes.

The Portuguese international was shown a straight red card last month for pushing match referee Mikael Lesage but the punishment has now been extended to a six-month ban taking effect immediately following a review.