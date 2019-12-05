FKF signs Sh127million sponsorship deal with Odibets

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has inked a Sh127 million deal with leading betting firm Odibets aimed at growing local football talent at the grass root level.

The three-year deal will see all FKF county leagues renamed Odibets County leagues beginning this season.

The betting firm will provide all clubs taking part in the leagues with six balls and playing kits.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said that the partnership with FKF is in line with Odibet’s vison of growing untapped talent from Mtaani to national and finally the international level.

“We strongly believe that our partnership with FKF will further strengthen the grass root leagues and offer the thousands of Kenyan youth an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a career out of playing football,” Mungai said.

“Through this partnership and initiative, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grass root county leagues have. As we start this journey, we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs at the grass root level,” he added.

“OdiBets and FKF share a similar story and vision with our focus being nurturing raw football talent from the mtaa to national and international stardom. Odibets County leagues is poised to be a game changer for our grassroots football going forward,” he further explained.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa welcomed the partnership stating that they were looking forward to nurturing local talent in the country.

“As a federation, we welcome this first of its kind partnership. We are happy to partner with Odibets to support grass root talent in the counties,” Mwendwa said.

“Kenya has untapped potential and just as we have supported various leagues, we look forward to this opportunity and working closely with our partners to grow local teams,” Mwendwa added.

Odibets believes that such partnerships will be pivotal in advancing the steady growth of football in Kenya.