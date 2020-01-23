FKF names new board to oversee repeat elections

Football Kenya Federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has named a new Electoral Board which will oversee the repeat national elections.

Nairobi News can exclusively report that the eight-man team consists communications expert Kentice Tikolo and Patrick Onyango, who is a Sports Management Consultant at Fifa, and also considered a favourite to take over as Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) secretary general.

Other members are media personality Ali Hassan Kauleni, former referee Alfred Ndinya, plus Samuel Karanja, Rachel Muthoga, Elaine Mbugua and tennis boss Andrew Mudibo.

The initial electoral board chaired by Prof. Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka was disbanded after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified the polls last month.

As per the football body’s rules, the new board will have to be adopted at FKF’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 28.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has announced he will be seeking a second four-year term in the polls whilst his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, lawyer Robert Asembo, businessman Simon Mburu, politicians Alex Ole Magelo and Moses Akaranga, plus star football McDonald Mariga have been mentioned as the incumbent’s possible challengers.

“We have completed public participation of the electoral code in which several stakeholders including 130 referees and 150 coaches participated. Now we will take the elections rules to the delegates at the floor of the SGM,” said Mwendwa.

The elections will be held in March this year.