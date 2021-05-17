FKF boss Mwendwa threatens legal action on show host





Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is threatening legal action against online sports talk show host Bramwell Karamoja in the wake of comments reportedly made on the program by former Harambee Stars midfielder Jamal Mohammed.

In a demand letter seen by Nairobi News, Mwendwa has accused Karamoja, a former footballer, of among others, allowing Mohammed to grace the Tuchapiane Live show on Facebook and tarnish his image and reputation as a renowned football administrator.

Through lawyer Victor Omwebu, Mwendwa further states that Karamoja listened on as 36-year-old Mohammed, who enjoyed stints in Sweden and Oman, suggested Harambee Stars intentionally fielded a weak team in two dead rubber 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches at home to Egypt and away to Togo in March of 2021.

Kenya drew 1-1 at home to Egypt and surprisingly beat Togo away in these matches even though the results ultimately counted for nothing as the team failed to qualify for the continental showpiece set for Cameroon in 2022.

Thus, Mwendwa has demanded among others, ‘ for an unqualified withdrawal of all allegations alongside an apology.

“The apology must be accompanied by full admission of liability opening way for the discussion of quantum of damages payable to our client,” the demand letter states.

Karamoja has also been asked to put forward an undertaking not to repeat similar allegations against Mwendwa within seven days else risk legal proceedings instituted against him.

Mwendwa, 42, was elected FKF president in 2016, and his achievements in his first-term including overseeing the men and women’s national teams qualification for the respective Africa Cup of Nations.

As per the country’s current sports laws, the football administrator is currently serving in his second term in office following his re-election in September of 2020.