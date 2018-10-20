Harambee Starlet foward Mwanahalima Adam (centre) with her teammates celebrating a 2-1 win against Equatorial Guinea June 6, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Harambee Starlets need Sh43 million for preparations for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana next month.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa said they have presented their budget to the Ministry of Sports in order for the team to report to camp.

“You will receive the squad in the next two days because the girls are required to report to camp on Monday,” he said during a presser at Goal Project, Kasarani, on Tuesday.

“The ministry is not fully funded by the Sports Fund, everything has been signed and approved. We are asking the legislative committee to hasten the process so that our girls can get down town work,” he added.

The money, according to Mwendwa, is meant for camping plus two friendly matches against Uganda and Ghana before the tournament kicks off.

The tourney starts from November 17- December 1.

Starlets have been pooled in Group B alongside defending champions Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa.