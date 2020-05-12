Financially crippled Gor Mahia launch fans registration exercise to stay afloat

Gor Mahia on Tuesday issued a notification of registration of new members and called on their fans to participate in the exercise so as to help the club stay a float financially.

Club Secretary General Ronald Ngala has also called on former K’Ogalo members to renew their membership to continue aiding the financially crippled reigning Kenyan Premier League champions.

BIGGEST FOLLOWING

“Notice is hereby given of registration of new members and renewal of existing members of the club with immediate effect,” the club said in statement, adding that the registration of fee and renewal fee of Sh1, 200, payable in full at once, should be sent through M-Pesa pay bill number 350100.

“When making payment, please use your name as the account number to enable the club to identify you when compiling the register of members.” the club further said.

Ngala said that K’Ogalo boasts of the biggest following among Kenyan clubs in the country and urged them to register in large numbers so that they can also have a say the affairs of club.

“We urge our fans to register in numbers by following the outline procedures. By registering they will provide the club with an immense income which can assist in paying players during this tough times,” Ngala said.

LACK OF FUNDS

“Members can also bring ideas and other initiatives which can help the club grow and attract sponsors. Sponsorship doesn’t only come when the club has no money but also even during financial stability and the way we run the team,” he added.

He said the club is currently operating on negative figures because of lack of funds.

“No member has renewed his registration so far and we urge them to do so. Our thousands fans should also register. We don’t want to quote a given target because people may think we have some bad motive on how the money shall be used,” added Ngala.

Since the exit of K’Ogalo’s shirt sponsors SportPesa in August 2019, Gor Mahia and other Kenyan Premier League clubs have failed to pay players salary running into several months.

Gor Mahia now joins AFC Leopards which recently published the list of its new members and those who have renewed their membership, totalling to 1,700, according to Secretary General Oliver Shikuku.