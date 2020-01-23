Fifth Starlet secures pro deal in Europe

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino is set to join Portuguese top-tier side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal.

Corazon becomes the fifth Harambee Starlets player to ink a move abroad in what is turning out to be a great start to the year for Kenyan women footballers.

Goalkeeper Annette Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi recently joined Lakatamia FC while Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam is set to join Swedish top-flight side Djugardens IF. Striker Cynthia Shilwatso is also expected to travel to Sweden to join a second-tier club.

She is upbeat and looking forward to enjoying her time in Portugal.

“This is the best moment of my career and it is a blessing for Kenyan women football. I am happy that we are finally getting the recognition we deserve. I am eager to join my teammates and get going,” the midfielder who also in the past played for FC Rosengard in Sweden says.

Ouriense are eighth in the 12-team league and have 15 points from 12 matches. They are 24 points off leaders Benfica and have lost their last three games.

With her paperwork in place now, Corazon travels to Portugal on Friday.