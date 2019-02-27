Fifa to decide late Emiliano Sala’s Sh2b transfer fee dispute

A picture shows flowers put in front of the entrance of the training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on January 25, 2019, four days after the plane of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes, western France, to Cardiff in Wales. AFP PHOTO

A picture shows flowers put in front of the entrance of the training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on January 25, 2019, four days after the plane of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes, western France, to Cardiff in Wales. AFP PHOTO





Nantes and Cardiff are haggling on whether or not the Sh2 billion transfer fees for deceased Argentine striker Emiliano Sala should be paid.

This is after the French club forwarded a dispute over the payment to Fifa, the world’s governing body confirmed.

The clubs are wrangling over payment of the fee following the tragic death of Sala in an aircrash in January.

Nantes referred the matter to the sport’s global body after the Welsh side declined to pay an initial Sh700 million of the total transfer fees.

“We can confirm that we have received yesterday (Tuesday) evening a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff city in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala,” said a Fifa Spokesperson.

“We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage.”

Sala died in a plane crash on his way from Nantes to Cardiff to join his new club.

Cardiff say they want to wait for the results of the investigation into the accident before transferring the fee.