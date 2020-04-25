Fifa releases Sh52 million coronavirus relief for FKF

Fifa will disburse Sh52 million to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ‘in the next few days’ with the amount aimed at mitigating the financial impact of the coronavirus.

A statement by football’s world governing body also confirmed that all of its 211 football association members will benefit from this fund, to a tune of Sh1.5 billion.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan.”

Football activities in Kenya have been halted as a result of the virus and a majority of footballers gave gone without pay.

Consequently, FKF president Nick Mwendwa recently said he was in talks with Fifa over possibilities to cushion local footballers affected by the pandemic.

“We are in talks with government, Fifa and sponsors to try and get something for the players. Sh10,000 means much to a player who hasn’t earned a salary for months. I hope to soon announce a positive development.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta also indicated in a recent interview that his government is exploring ways to bail out the sportsmen.