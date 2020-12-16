Fifa orders Gor to pay Ambundo Sh1.3 million

Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo (right) in action for Gor Mahia during a past match. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo (right) in action for Gor Mahia during a past match. PHOTO | COURTESY





Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Gor Mahia to pay Tanzanian footballer Dickson Ambundo Sh1.3 million in accrued remuneration and interest with 45 days.

The world’s governing body further warns, in a communique seen by Nairobi News, the Kenyan champions will be banned from signing players unless it pays the amount in full and within the stipulated timeline.

“The respondent shall provide evidence of payment of the due amount in accordance with the decision,” said Fifa in the statement.”

The respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration for three entire and consecutive registration periods.”

“The aforementioned ban will be lifted immediately and prior to its complete serving, once the due among is paid.”

Ambundo, now plying his trade at Dodoma Jiji in his homeland, joined Gor at the start of the 2019/2020 league season but left six months later with the club unable to pay him following financial difficulties.