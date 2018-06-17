Moroccan football fans react while watching the 2018 Fifa World Cup Group B match against Iran, on June 15, 2018. AFP PHOTOMoroccan football fans react while watching the 2018 Fifa World Cup Group B match against Iran, on June 15, 2018. AFP PHOTO
By DAVID KWALIMWA

Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday night stretched Africa’s winless run at the 2018 Fifa World Cup to three games, a result which left millions of African fans disappointed.

The classy Super Eagles, who are arguably Africa’s most popular football team, went down fighting against the European nation in Kaliningrad, with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Real playmaker Luka Modric responsible for most of the damage.

Nigeria’s loss came after Egypt and Morocco fell to identical 1-0 defeats to Uruguay and Iran respectively.

FRUSTRATIONS

Africa’s other representatives, Tunisia and Senegal, will are however yet to begin their campaign in Russia.

Tunisia will play England in Volgograd Arena on Monday (9pm), while the Lions of Teranga will tackle Poland in Moscow on Tuesday (6pm).

It is Nigeria’s loss, however, that seems to have hurt their African fans the most, with many of them taking to social media to share their frustrations.