Moroccan football fans react while watching the 2018 Fifa World Cup Group B match against Iran, on June 15, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday night stretched Africa’s winless run at the 2018 Fifa World Cup to three games, a result which left millions of African fans disappointed.

The classy Super Eagles, who are arguably Africa’s most popular football team, went down fighting against the European nation in Kaliningrad, with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Real playmaker Luka Modric responsible for most of the damage.

Nigeria’s loss came after Egypt and Morocco fell to identical 1-0 defeats to Uruguay and Iran respectively.

FRUSTRATIONS

Africa’s other representatives, Tunisia and Senegal, will are however yet to begin their campaign in Russia.

Tunisia will play England in Volgograd Arena on Monday (9pm), while the Lions of Teranga will tackle Poland in Moscow on Tuesday (6pm).

It is Nigeria’s loss, however, that seems to have hurt their African fans the most, with many of them taking to social media to share their frustrations.

After watching Nigeria woeful display and Argentina struggle in front of goal; I see Croatia and Iceland go through to the knockout stage.#CRONGA#ARGISL #Worldcup2018 — Leumαs™ (@SNMbah) June 17, 2018

Time check 05:50am ..

Just woken up,switched on the TV and its a replay of Croatia vs Nigeria .

Maybe this time Nigeria will score .

OK bye — AishaNakato (@AishaThatGal) June 17, 2018

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Nigeria 0-2 Croatia

These African teams are set to embarrass us one by one. Maybe we should just focus our energy on fighting Corruption.😂😂😂😂👏👏👏#CRONGA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Cmwxw2BHNc — Anoruo James (@anoruo_james) June 17, 2018