Exclusive: Fifa grants FKF month-long extension to pay Amrouche his millions

Fifa on Monday granted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) a 30-day extension to pay up former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche, Nairobi News can exclusively confirm.

The communique was contained in a letter dated March 23, 2020 and signed off by the world governing body’s Head of Disciplinary Department, Carlos Salvadores.

The Disciplinary Committee sat and deliberated on this matter in which Amrouche won a case of unlawful dismissal against FKF but the federation has since appeared unwilling or unable to make the Sh109 million payment.

“The debtor (FKF) is directed to notify the secretariat to the Disciplinary Committee Federation of every payment made and to provide the relevant proof of payment,” added Yeboah Amin, Fifa’s Chairman of Disciplinary Committee.

“Both parties have ten days from receipt of terms of the chairman to request in writing the grounds of the decision and that failure to do so will result in the decision (being) binding and final (under article 51 of the Disciplinary Committee).”

Contacted for comment, FKF secretary general Barry Otieno said he had not received the ruling yet.