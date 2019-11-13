Ex-Stars keeper Origi blasts Wazito coach for angry outburst

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has blasted Wazito coach Melis Medo after the trainer threatened to sack his own players on live TV.

Medo only joined the Kenyan Premier League moneybags last month but already appears fed up by the team’s quality, following Sunday’s defeat to Sofapaka at Narok Stadium.

DISRESPECTFUL

So much so that the Egyptian trainer turned on his defenders and goalkeepers and accused them of lacking the basics required of any professional player.

“All of them (defenders) all of them must go, including the keepers,” Medo fumed on Madgoat TV in a post-match interview.

“You cannot be a goalkeeper without talking, you cannot be a bus driver without the steering wheel, all of them will have to go,” he went on.

The results of that match left Wazito in 12th position on the 18-team league standings after averaging a point per game.

But Origi, who has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, accused Medo of not only attempting to ‘kill’ the players’ careers but also being unprofessional and disrespectful.

WHAT TO SAY

“The level of unprofessionalism and disrespect showed to Kenyan football players on a constant basis by people who are supposed to be and have the responsibility of being role models to them when it comes to professionalism, respect and championing these issues for the local game, is absolutely appalling,” wrote Origi on his official Facebook page.

Origi, who now plays for top Finland club HIFK, conceded Kenyan footballers lack the basic skills to perform at the highest level.

But he also challenged the coaches to teach the players these skills other than criticizing them in public.

“90% of young goalkeepers in Kenya lack the skill and quality in communication when in goal, not because they do not know they are required to communicate, but because they do not know what they are supposed to communicate. I am convinced this is the case because the number one question I always get when I interact with them is ‘what should I say to my defenders during a game?’ So most of them are quiet when in goal because they simply do not know when to say,” Origi explained.