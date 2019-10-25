Ex-Stars coach Bobby Williamson awarded Sh55 million for unfair dismissal

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson has been awarded Sh55 million by the Sports Tribunal for unfair dismissal.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed this development during an interview on Citizen TV.

“We will appeal that ruling,” he confirmed.

Nairobi News is yet to see a copy of this ruling.

Briton Williamson, formerly Gor Mahia and Uganda Cranes coach, was summarily fired by Mwendwa a week after the FKF boss assumed office in 2016 and replaced him with Stanley Okumbi.

“He (Mwendwa) and the Chief Executive (Robert Muthomi) called me to a hotel and told me I should not respond to training,” Williamson told Nairobi News in an interview last season.

The trainer then rushed to court in protest and this case has been ongoing since.

“We gave an issue with the way Williamson handled his duties. He’d been paid Sh15 million by the former office but there’s no record. All of that he says he was paid in cash.”

Besides Williamson, another former Stars coach Adel Amrouche was recently awarded Sh108 million for unfair dismissal by the court of arbitration for Sport in Lausenne, Switzerland.