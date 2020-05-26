Ex-Sofapaka goalkeeper reveals how he was offered Sh2 million to fix KPL match

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Ismail Wetanga has sensationally claimed that he was once offered Sh2 million to throw away a Kenyan Premier League game.

The Ugandan keeper joined Batoto Ba Mungu in June 2019 from Ethiopia’s Coffee but only lasted six months at the Kenyan club.

SH 2 MILLION OFFER

He left via mutual consent under controversial circumstances in what was seen as a surprise move considering his quality.

“I have big dreams as a goalkeeper and $20,000 (Sh2 million) cannot cancel these dreams. I had to move on,” he told the government owned New Vision newspaper in an interview.

The shot stopper also claims the cash was offered to him by betting firms which he stopped short of naming.

Wetanga has been without a club since but reports suggest he is on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa’s top league.

MATCH FIXING

Wetanga’s claims come amid confirmed reports of match fixing in the Kenyan Premier League.

In February, football’s world governing body Fifa handed lengthy bans to four players who were found guilty of match fixing.

Kenya players Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were banned for four years while Ugandan national George Mandela was banned for life.

These players were playing for Kakamega Homeboyz when they committed these crimes.