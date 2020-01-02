Ex-Leopards midfielder Habamahoro joins Kiyovu Sports

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Vincent Habamahoro is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Rwandan club Kiyovu Sports.

The midfielder terminated his contract with Leopards in December in the wake of a pay-dispute with the Kenyan Premier League side. He had gone for four months without pay.

He returned to his native Rwanda, from where he now appears to have negotiated his way into a new job.

“Negotiations are complete and we were just waiting for the transfer window to officially open. He (Habamahoro) will probably sign the new deal before Friday,” a source familiar will the deal told Nairobi News.

Kiyovu are currently ranked sixth on the 16-team Rwandan league standings.

Habamahoro joins colleague Tresor Ndikumana who has signed for Gasogi United in the Rwandan league after also quitting Leopards.

Soter Kayumba and Ismailia Diarra are the other players who’ve quit cash-strapped Leopards in the past month.