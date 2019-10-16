Ex-Leopards chairman Ole Magelo joins the race for FKF presidency

Former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo is the latest aspirant to declare interest in gunning for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

FKF will go the polls on December 7, and the body’s current president Nick Mwendwa has also announced his intention of defending his seat for a second four-year term.

But Magelo, who’s also recently served as the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, argues he is an upgrade of Mwendwa.

“Time has come for clubs to elect a tested person who has gone through football management like me to take up the FKF mantle,” said Magelo.

He has also asked for a fair playing ground during the electoral process.

ELECTION RULES

“As I prepare to hit the ground, I would like to see a level playing ground that will enable delegates to elect people who are not corrupt. Let nobody try to change the election rules to lock out other candidates,” he warned.

Besides Magelo, seasoned politician Moses Akaranga, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda, businessman Simon Mburu and Collins Shivachi who has previously served as the Kenya Football Coaches Association’s secretary-general, have all expressed interest in challenging Mwendwa.

Kenyan football is a multi-billion shilling industry with the government, the world governing body Fifa, continental body Caf, and corporate pumping in millions of shillings each month to develop the game and fund national teams and clubs.