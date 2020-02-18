Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadSports

Ex-Gor striker storms out of stadium after failing to get play time in Botswana

By Jeff Kinyanjui February 18th, 2020 1 min read

Former Gor Mahia striker Francis Afiriye walked off the pitch in Botswana on Sunday after Township Rollers coach Francis Nuttall failed to field him in the 1-0 win over Prisons.

The Ghanaian stormed out of the technical area immediately after the coach made all his substitutions without fielding him.

Related Stories

Nutall steered clear of the controversy in his post-match comments.

“We made the substitutions we needed to do and I think our game plan worked which is the most important thing. We need to keep winning and that’s where the focus of the whole team is,” he said after the match.

Afiriye joined the team mid-season after parting ways with K’Ogalo.

He is known to be short tempered and word has it that he once slapped an official of Gor Mahia in training.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing wife...