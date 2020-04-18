Ex-Gor Mahia player Rama Salim lauds Joho’s effort in fight against Covid-19

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Rama Salim has lauded Kenyan health workers and Mombasa County Governor Hassan Ali Joho for their good job in fighting coronavirus.

Kenya had 246 confirmed cases and 11 deaths from the dreaded COVID-19 as of Friday.

Mombasa County is second to Nairobi in the number of confirmed cases, reporting at least 22 infections out of the 246.

“Shout out to all health workers in Kenya who have been working tirelessly on the frontline – you are an inspiration to all of us. Big up and we thank you for the work you have been doing,” Rama said in a video shared across his social media platforms.

“I also want to appreciate our Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. Personally I am happy with what you (Joho) you are doing. Thank you so much, Governor. To everyone else, stay home and be safe,” he added.

Governor Joho has been one of the most pro-active leaders during this period. From locking down social joints, beaches, markets and establishments like salons and barbershops, which have the highest risk of infections, to reaching out to the business community to help with relief foods for the vulnerable, Joho has played his cards right and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Salim left K’Ogalo in 2013 to join Qatari side Al-Markhiya SC for a short stint before joining Tanzanian side Coastal Union.

He would later join the Slovakian third-tier side MFK Topolcany in 2016. He sustained a serious knee injury in 2018 and is currently based in Dubai.