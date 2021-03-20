Ex-Gor keeper Ochieng’ blasts club over double-standards

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis ‘Awilo’ Ochieng has accused club chairman Ambrose Rachier of selectively paying dues to the players and technical bench.

The former Harambee Stars keeper spoke exclusively to Nairobi News on Friday, a day after he tendered his resignation to the club after four years of service.

Ochieng also denied reports his exit was linked to suggestions the team has been fixing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League matches this season.

He claims not to have received his monthly salary for more than a year.

“I have not left because of the issue of match-fixing. Those peddling such claims are lying. What is important to me now is that the club should arrange and pay me my accrued salaries and not what people say,” said Ochieng’

“We have been suffering and I had no option but to leave after players confirmed to me that they were given money and I was left out. I have had issues concerning rent payment with my landlord and therefore I have no option but to resign and look for ways of survival,” he added.

Ochieng officially tendered his resignation to the club vice-chairman Francis Wasuna in writing.

“Please accept the formal notice of my resignation from the position of goalkeeper trainer. I wish to bring to your attention that the club owes me arrears for the past 14 months,” said part of Ochieng’ resignation letter received and accepted by the club Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna.

Ochieng’ becomes the second member of the technical bench to quit the Kenyan champions this year after former assistant coach Patrick ‘Pato’ Odhiambo who also left citing a lack of pay.

He has since joined Kakamega Homeboyz in a similar capacity.

Former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Jeremy Onyango has reportedly been drafted to replace Ochieng.