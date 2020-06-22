Ex-Gor coach wants Sh1m club owes him to be paid to deceased driver’s family

Former Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson has requested the club’s management to channel the Sh1 million debt payable to him to the family of deceased bus driver Patrick ‘Agwambo’ Osewe.

The 58-year-old Briton was in charge of the Kenyan giants between 2013 and 2014 and helped the team win its first league title in two decades.

OUTSTANDING DEBT

He says he is owed Sh1 million, being payment for bonuses of winning the league and unpaid wages dating back six years.

The Scottish trainer recently told Nairobi News he will not be pursuing that payment owing to the club’s financial challenges.

Williamson has now asked the club to secure the fund from the recently acquired Sh55 million sponsorship with betting firm Betsafe.

SPONSORSHIP DEAL

“Patrick was a good man and a very loyal person. He took me over to his place in Kibera. Very humble,” Williamson told Nairobi News.

“He died too soon and left behind a young family. Now that Gor (Mahia) has sponsorship, I hope they can make good of my request to give the money they owe me to the family of my mate Patrick who sadly passed away recently,” he said.

Osewe passed on in May after a long illness. He served the club as a driver for more than a decade.

He was buried at his home in Homa Bay County and left behind two children aged 13 and 8 years.