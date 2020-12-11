Ex-Caf boss Hayatou appointed honorary president





Issa Hayatou is set to make a comeback in football circles, as Confederation of African Football (Caf) honourary president.

The veteran football administrator was nominated to this position by Caf’s Executive Committee on Thursday and described as an ’eminent personality of African Football’.

“The Executive Committee decided to propose to the General Assembly of Caf to grant the status of Honorary President of Caf to Mr. Issa Hayatou, an eminent personality of African Football for all his work,” the statement read.

His roles in the new position are yet to be made public.

Hayatou led the African football body between 1988 to 2017 before losing to suspended president Ahmad Ahmad by 54-34 votes during the last election in Addis Ababa.

His nomination is expected to be confirmed during Caf’s 42nd General Assembly in Egypt on Friday which will be headed by interim Caf president Constant Omari.

“The emeritus leader presided over the destinies of CAF for 30 years and his distinction salutes his action in the service of development of African football that he defended wherever it was needed.”

74-year old Hayatou commenced his journey in football administration at the age of 28 when he was elected secretary-general of the Cameroonian Football Federation.