Everton striker Moise Kean in trouble for hosting ‘wild’ lockdown party

Everton’s Italian forward Moise Kean is the latest prominent footballer to break lockdown rules in England.

And the Italian did it in style, by reportedly sending footage of himself partying at an apartment to a private Snapchat group.

The party was complete with female guests filmed giving lap dances and undertaking ‘other suggestive acts’.

The player cheekily captioned the video ‘quarantine clean’ with reports indicating that the party was absolutely ‘wild’.

His actions were a breach of the government’s guidelines for the current pandemic.

And Everton have termed the striker’s behaviour as ‘unacceptable’.

“Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis. The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable,” the English Premier League club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old was signed by the English club for Sh3 billion last August and takes home a weekly salary of Sh11 million.

Kean’s troubles come a few weeks after Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was caught flouting government lockdown rules when attending a late-night party at the flat of former teammate Ross McCormack.