Eto’o to take ‘forced’ DNA test to determine paternity of ex-girlfriend’s son





Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o could soon undergo a paternity test against his wish in the culmination of a two-decade battle against his alleged love child.

According to media reports, the former Cameroon International – considered one of the best African football talents of all time – is battling accusations from one Adileusa do Rosario Neves, 39, that he is the biological father of her 19-year old son.

“He told me I was like all the w***es who go looking for footballers, that I was a b**ch and that if I didn’t have an abortion then I was going to have problems,” Adileusa is reported as saying.

DNA TEST

Adileusa’s lawyer Fernando Osuna confirmed on Tuesday that the hearing would take place at a Madrid court on April 24.

“He has so far agreed to a voluntary DNA test and I doubt at this stage that he will. At the moment our case is based on things like photographs and affidavits from witnesses but a refusal by Eto’o to agree to a voluntary DNA test would go in our favour,” he said.

PREGNANCY

The lawsuit presented by Cape Verde born Adileusa says she fell pregnant after a meeting with Eto’o – formerly at Barcelona and Chelsea, but now playing in Qatar – in a nightclub in the Spanish capital in 1997 when he was playing for Leganes on loan from Real Madrid.

The complainant also claims that Eto’o, 37, who has six legitimate children with four different women, including his wife Georgette, told her he would ‘act responsibly’ soon after she broke the news but then cut off all contact with her.

It is believed the outcome of the paternity test will determine whether mother and child can launch a legal battle against Eto’o.