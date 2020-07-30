Eric Johana salvages draw with a brace for his Swedish side in league match

Kenyan international Eric Johana during a training session with his team mates at Swedish second-tier side Jonkopings Sodra. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan international Eric Johana during a training session with his team mates at Swedish second-tier side Jonkopings Sodra. PHOTO | COURTESY





Kenyan international Eric Johana scored two goals as Jonkopings Sodra drew 3-3 draw with GIF Sundsvall in a Swedish second-tier match played at the Parksvallen Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Harambee Stars forward opened the scoring on 34 minutes but Pontus Engblom equalized for the visitors six minutes later. Amir Al-Ammari put Sodra ahead again just before the halftime break.

Niklas Dahlstrom and Dennis Ollson scored two for Sundsvall in quick succession after the break to put them ahead for the first time in the match and they thought they had secured the three points before Eric Johana scored the crucial equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time.

The double strike took Johana’s season tally to four goals.

The former Mathare United midfielder joined Sodra from third-tier side IF Brommapojkarna in January.

Following the result, Jonkopings Sodra is fifth in the standings with 13 points from nine matches.

Up next for Jonkopings Sodra is a tricky away tie against sixth-placed Norbby on Sunday afternoon at the Boras Arena.