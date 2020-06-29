Eric Johana in action as his team is beaten in Swedish league match

Kenyan international Eric Johana played his first full league match for Swedish second-tier side Jonkopings Sodra as they lost 3-0 to Halmstad in a match played on Saturday evening at the Orjans Vall Arena.

The former Mathare United forward moved to Sodra at the beginning of the year from lower-tier side IF Brommapojkarna.

The league kicked off two weeks ago and Johana had come in as a second-half substitute in the first two matches.

On Saturday, Swedish forward Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul grabbed a second-half hat trick to condemn Sodra to their second loss of the season.

Despite the loss, Johana chose to focus on the positives from the game.

“You are never losing when you are learning,” he said on Instagram.

After the loss, Sodra is 13th on the Superettan log with three points having played three matches.

Up next for the team is a home game against Akropolis on Friday, July 3, 2020.